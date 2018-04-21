Service to mark 25th anniversary of Cesar Chavez's death

SAN ANTONIO - To mark the 25th anniversary of Cesar Chavez’s death on Monday, there will be a communitywide service of remembrance and celebration this weekend.

Along with activist and negotiator Dolores Huerta, Cesar Chavez founded the United Farmworkers after they saw that “no one was paying attention to the plight of farm workers,” said Rebecca Flores, UFW's state director. “He wanted all to be involved in building a better future for farm workers because they were the poorest of the poor.”

Chavez believed in nonviolent protest and civil disobedience.

“He had a single-minded devotion to the worker, their rights, their welfare, the welfare of their families,” said retired Bishop Joel Martinez, of the United Methodist Church, who marched with Chavez.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at La Trinidad United Methodist Church at 300 San Fernando Street. It will be followed by a reception at 6 p.m. in the church gymnasium. An RSVP is requested.

Free parking is available at the UTSA parking lot east of the church.

