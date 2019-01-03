Services for Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo to continue Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The services honoring Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Paul Elizondo are set to continue on Thursday.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the San Fernando Cathedral and entombment will then follow at the San Fernando II Mausoleum.

Elizondo died last week. He served on the Bexar County Commissioners Court for 32 years and has deep ties to the area.

Elizondo's entombment service at the San Fernando II mausoleum will be open only to family and close friends— though the county invited anyone wishing to pay their respects to do so along the funeral procession route.

On Wednesday, a rosary took place at the San Fernando Cathedral with family and friends packing the church. Eulogies were given by close friends Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros.

Elizondo is survived by his wife of 55 years, Irene Elizondo; his sons, David Elizondo, Richard Elizondo and John Elizondo; his granddaughters, Adelina, Marrisa, and Sofia; and the mother of the grandchildren, Lucinda Elizondo.

