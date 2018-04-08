Seventh annual Grunt Fest held at Cowboys Dancehall to raise money for veterans

SAN ANTONIO - The seventh annual Grunt Fest was held in San Antonio, attracting thousands of residents to the Cowboys Dancehall on Saturday evening.

The event kicked off with several activities for people to participate in, including Nitro Circus entertainment, rock climbing, a golf simulator, a shooting simulator and crossbow shooting. The event ended with the main performance of Kane Brown.

Grunt Style hosted the event.

“We are an e-commerce clothing company that sells American-made apparel,” said Mike Birt, chief marketing officer of Grunt Style. “This event gives us a chance to actually come out and connect with our customers while serving veterans at the same time.”

Birt said they expected more than 5,000 people to attend, raising proceeds that reached the five-figure mark. A portion of the money raised will be given to veteran charities.

“We are veteran owned and operated, so we are going to do everything to support our nation’s veterans,” Birt said. “There is a lot of problems going on out here. There is veteran homelessness. There is veteran suicide and vets who can't find work, so if we are going to have some popularity, we need to get people out to tackle these problems.”

Several sponsors helped fund the event, which Birt said turned out to be very successful.

“You don’t see the impact the company is having, but when we hold events like this and see a community like San Antonio open their arms with support like this, it's awesome,” Birt said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.