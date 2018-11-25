Several agencies investigating after woman found dead at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - Several agencies are investigating after a woman was found dead in her North Side apartment complex Sunday morning.

San Antonio police conducted a welfare check at Lisa Meisel's apartment at the Arbor Hill Apartments early Sunday morning and found her dead.

Meisel's body was discovered after Comal County authorities contacted Schertz police about a possible homicide in the 700 block of Hollow Ridge, which is in Schertz city limits. However, Meisel's body was discovered in her apartment in the 200 block of Heimer Road.

Schertz police linked Meisel's death to the Schertz home and served a warrant at the home Sunday, arresting one person.

Meisel's death is under investigation by the Schertz Police Department, with assistance from the Texas Rangers. Comal County authorities and San Antonio police are also assisting in the investigation.

