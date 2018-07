SAN ANTONIO - Crews responded to a fire Saturday evening on the city’s Northeast Side.

The fire happened near the intersection of Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks, where about a dozen fiberglass boats caught fire.

Investigators are still unsure how the fire started and are looking for the owner of the property.

A man who may have been living on the property was questioned.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

Damage is estimated to be at least $10,000.

