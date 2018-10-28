Several people escape burning home; arson investigators looking into cause

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are looking into whether a Southwest Side house fire was intentionally set, according to firefighters.

San Antonio firefighters were called to the 900 block of Darby Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday and found the front room of the home on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one room, and several people who were inside the home made it out safely.

Authorities did not give an estimate on damage to the home.

