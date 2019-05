SAN ANTONIO - Three cats and two dogs were killed in a fire on the North Side on Friday evening.

Fire officials said they got a call around 6:35 p.m. for a fire in the 3000 block of Morning Trail.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire out once they arrived.

At least one cat and one dog are still missing.

Firefighters were also able to rescue a guinea pig.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

