SAN ANTONIO - Several people were detained after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a stolen vehicle chase that started in La Salle County on Monday night.

DPS said the people inside the vehicle ditched the car near I-35 and Shepherd Road.

The people inside the vehicles are believed to be undocumented immigrants.

It’s unclear how many people got away, but several were detained at the scene.

