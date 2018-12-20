Severely malnourished 6-year-old girl remains in hospital, diagnosed with cerebral palsy

SAN ANTONIO - Doctors say a 6-year-old girl who was found earlier this month weighing just 19 pounds is still in the hospital and has cerebral palsy.

Police said the child was severely malnourished and neglected over a period of time.

The girl's mother, 31-year-old Jennifer Delgado, is charged with injury to a child. She was in court Wednesday for a hearing.

A judge denied Delgado supervised visits with the girl and with two of her other children who are currently in foster care.

The judge said he'll re-evaluate if Delgado posts bail.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 2019.

