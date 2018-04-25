Sex assault suspect used key to enter 10-year-old's home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl.

An arrest warrant affidavit says the girl identified Hugo Salazar, 18, as the suspect.

She told police she believes Salazar used a key to enter her home Sunday night then walk into her room and sexually assault her.

The affidavit said she got away from Salazar by telling him she had to use the bathroom.

At that point, the suspect got up and left the home, the affidavit said.

The girl later made an outcry to a relative who called police.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Salazar’s arrest early Tuesday morning then took him into custody a few hours later.

