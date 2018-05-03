Sex offender featured on KSAT charged in San Marcos burglary

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police have charged two men for burglarizing a hardware store in February, and one of them is no stranger to law enforcement.

Jesse Garza Jr. and Daniel De Luna are believed to have stolen four welding tools.

Garza, who is a convicted sex offender, was featured on KSAT 12 in February, when he was wanted by law enforcement for not verifying his address to officials. We reported his arrest a few weeks later in March.

Garza has been in custody at the Bexar County Jail since his arrest in March, but San Marcos police said they were able to link him to the hardware store burglary as well.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.