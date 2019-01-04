Shaq, Houston officer cover funeral costs for girl, 7, killed in drive-by shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - NBA legend and former San Antonio high school star Shaquille O'Neal and a Houston police officer have stepped in to pay for the funeral of a 7-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting.

Jazmine Barnes, along with her three sisters, was a passenger in her mother's car when an unidentified man opened fire on their vehicle early Sunday morning, fatally striking Jazmine in the head.

Jazmine's mother, LaPorcha Washington, was shot in the arm, while her three other daughters were unharmed, KSAT.com's sister station Click2Houston reported.

The death of Jazmine gained national attention, including a New York activist offering a $100,000 reward to the person who turns in the gunman.

Days after the tragic news, O'Neal and Houston senior police Officer Kenneth Miles delivered a cashier's check to cover the costs of Tuesday's funeral for Jazmine.

On Thursday, Houston Texans star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins tweeted that he will donate his game day check to help the family and dedicate Saturday's playoff game to Jazmine.

@houstonpolice Officer Kenneth Miles and @SHAQ join forces to cover funeral expenses for 7 year old #JazmineBarnes, the girl shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sisters. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/awv7gtlBQ8 — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) January 3, 2019

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

The gunman is still on the run. Investigators described him as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt. At the time of the shooting, the suspect drove off in a four-door, red pickup.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

