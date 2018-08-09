Shark attack at Texas beach leaves man with bloody gashes in leg, officials say

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - A Texas man was hospitalized after he was bitten by a shark while swimming near Crystal Beach.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the man was bitten Thursday morning as he was swimming near a sandbar off the Bolivar Peninsula.

The man was bitten above the knee on his right leg, KPRC-TV in Houston reported.

A photo posted on Facebook by Galveston sheriff’s deputies showed bloody gashes on the swimmer’s leg from the shark’s teeth.

The post also said the man was taken to UTMB Health for treatment, and listed in stable condition.

This is the second reported shark attack in the Texas Gulf Coast within the past month.

KPRC reported that a woman claimed she was bitten by a shark while surfing in Galveston Beach.

The Galveston County Sheriff Office’s Facebook photo has been embedded below.

(Warning: The photo posted may be considered graphic by some viewers.)

(Image courtesy: Galveston County Sheriff's Office.)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.