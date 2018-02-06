Sharlotte Mott: 'We never had a chance to grieve properly'

SAN ANTONIO - The mother of Julie Mott told a jury that she was "horrified and heartbroken, with a hole in her heart" when she learned that her daughter's body was missing from Mission Park Funeral Home following a memorial service in August 2015.

Sharlotte Mott testified Tuesday in the trial of a civil suit alleging negligence that the family filed against the funeral home seeking $1 million.

"We never had a chance to grieve properly. We hit a brick wall," Sharlotte Mott said.

Rather than grieving, the missing corpse became the family's focus.

Julie's body was awaiting transfer to a crematorium when it disappeared.

"Her last wish was to be cremated with some of her ashes to be spread across the ocean, and some to be buried with her horse, Penny," Sharlotte Mott said. "I couldn't complete that last wish."

Julie Mott's boyfriend, Bill Wilburn, was questioned by police following the disappearance, and is considered a person of interest in the case. He was charged with criminal trespassing after he tried to enter the funeral home twice in 2015.

Julie Mott's body has never been found, and until it is, her mother said there will be no closure.

"We will not be able to move on," she said.

Testimony is expected to resume Wednesday in the 131st District Court with Judge Norma Gonzalez presiding.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.