Shavano Park man arrested for attempting to have sex with minor, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A Shavano Park man is spending his 53rd birthday in jail after he was arrested for trying to have sex with a minor, police said.

Police arrested Mario Delatorrez Moreno after the victim cried out to relatives, saying Moreno grabbed her and told her he wanted to have sex with her.

The victim was able to get away, lock herself in a bathroom and call a relative for help.

Moreno was charged with indecency with a child.

Officials have not released information on his bond.

