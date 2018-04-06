Shawn Puente sentenced to life in prison without parole in death of SAPD Officer Robert Deckard

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Shawn Puente, 34, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting San Antonio police Officer Robert “Bobby” Deckard.

Deckard was shot to death during a high-speed chase from San Antonio into Atascosa County in December 2013.

The fallen officers' family released the following statement after the sentencing:

"First, we would like to thank the prosecution team for their diligent work throughout this entire process. We also would like to thank all of the employees and deputies of the Atascosa County Courthouse for their hospitality and professionalism. We are eternally grateful for all of the unwavering support from the San Antonio Police Department, family and friends, and the San Antonio community over the past four plus years. Today, we feel that justice was served. The way in which our beloved Bobby was taken from us will always be a burden on our hearts, but we take greater comfort in the way he lived his life. Bobby had a passion for helping people. Please help us continue honoring his memory by also helping others in need."

Man found guilty of shooting, killing SAPD officer in 2013 high-speed chase

Puente was found guilty of killing Deckard in March after Atascosa County District Attorney Audrey Louis called him “desperate, high on drugs and dangerous.”

Puente and co-defendant Jenevieve Ramos, 28, were suspects in an armed robbery in San Antonio. Ramos was driving the getaway car that night as Puente fired at Deckard, who was chasing the couple in his patrol car.

Convicted cop killer had 'traumatic' childhood, psychologist says

Ramos is also facing capital murder charges and remains jailed awaiting trial.

Court Debrief: Both sides rest in Shawn Puente case

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.