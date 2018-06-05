'She will not be missed': Woman's obituary takes dark turn

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. - A Minnesota woman's now-deleted obituary is shocking people across the globe.

Kathleen Dehmlow died last Thursday, according to an obituary published in the Redwood Falls Gazette. The obituary began as a standard obituary, noting Dehmlow's birth in 1938 and marriage to Dennis Dehmlow in 1957, then takes a sinister turn, mentioning Kathleen Dehmlow's extramarital affair with Dennis Dehmlow's brother.

"She became pregnant by her husband's brother, Lyle Dehmlow, and moved to California," the obituary states. “She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by (Kathleen's) parents in Clements."

The obituary goes on to bluntly state that Kathleen Dehmlow "will now face judgment," and that “she will not be missed by Gina and Jay."

The obituary states, that Kathleen Dehmlow's children "understand that this world is a better place without her.”

The obituary has drawn attention from national publications including The Washington Post, USA Today and Huffington Post.

