'She just wouldn't leave me alone': Man fatally shot woman in face, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 68-year-old man who detectives said admitted to his brother that he shot and killed a woman in the living room of a far West Side home.

The man, identified as Richard Robeau, is now being charged with a first-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, first responders with the San Antonio Fire Department were called to a home in the 8700 block of London Heights where a woman, identified as Barbara Robeau, 76, was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Despite responding for a cardiac arrest type call, SAFD personnel told officers that they discovered blood on the victim's face and a bullet casing on the ground inside the living the room of the home. First responders said it appeared that the victim had a gunshot wound to her face, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after homicide detectives with the San Antonio Police Department were called to the home, Richard Robeau told authorities that he was in his office when heard a loud bang. When he walked out, he picked up the handgun and placed it in a holster, the affidavit said he told police.

According to the affidavit, Robeau called his brother before dialing 911.

The affidavit states that the brother told detectives that Robeau called him and said, "I just shot and killed Barbara. I can't believe I did this. She just wouldn't leave me alone."

According to the affidavit, the brother also told detectives that Robeau said the victim had said, "If you don't come out, I'm gonna call police and say that you assaulted me." Robeau told his brother that's when he "grabbed the gun and shot her," the affidavit said.

Robeau is being charged with murder. His bail has been set at $150,000. His mug shot has not been released by officials.

