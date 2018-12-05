Sheriff: 161 cats, 15 dogs found in ‘brutal' living conditions, seized from Buda home

BUDA, Texas - Two people were arrested by Hays County sheriff’s after more than 170 animals were found living in what deputies described as “brutal” conditions.

Thomas Caffee, 49, and Melissa Caffee, 47, were arrested this week on numerous charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators removed 161 cats and 15 dogs from a Buda home after they followed up on a service call regarding inhumane animal care.

Four cats are dead due to the conditions they were living in, and numerous other animals are seriously ill, the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas Caffee is charged with child endangerment criminal negligence.

Melissa Caffee is charged with child endangerment criminal negligence and multiple counts of cruelty to nonlivestock animal.

Hays County sheriffs said the investigation is ongoing and they will work with the district attorney’s office to determine if the pair will face any additional charges.

