Sheriff: Arrest made in Atascosa County slaying

The Atascosa County sheriff is calling the recent deaths of three Pleasanton residents a "curious coincidence."

PLEASANTON, Texas - The June 18 slaying of a 29-year-old Pleasanton mother has led to one arrest and a $2,000 reward for the alleged shooter, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

He said the victim, Lindsey Wadkins, had been shot several times and left alongside a rural road.

Soward said 24-year-old Naomi Delgado, of Jourdanton, is in custody for her alleged role in Wadkins' death.

He said the alleged shooter, 29-year-old John Bryan Finch, of Charlotte, remains at large.

The sheriff said all three had been friends, but he would not discuss a possible motive.

"There is no evidence whatsoever this murder is going to be gang-related at all," Soward said. "Drugs was in the mix. That's what we do know."

Soward said the case remains an active investigation.

The sheriff said the victim's family was grateful and glad an arrest had been made, thanks to work of his investigators.

But, he said the public is urged to call Atascosa County Crime Stoppers at 830-769-2255 with information about Finch, the alleged shooter. He said there is a $2,000 reward.

The sheriff said they also can call the criminal investigation division, 830-769-3434.

