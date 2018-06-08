Comal County inmate acted 'strangely' prior to hospitalization, death, sheriff says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a former inmate of the Comal County Jail who died on Tuesday after a weeks-long hospital stay.

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez was arrested by troopers on May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was taken to the Comal County Jail.

Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said Rodriguez was then transferred to another housing unit with other inmates. Reynolds said on May 17, inmates told jail staff Rodriguez was "acting strangely or erratically" and that Rodriguez became combative when jailers went to check on him.

Rodriguez was moved to a single-person cell where Reynolds said jailers checked on him in 15-minute increments. A jailer saw that Rodriguez was on the floor during one of the incremental checks and alerted the nurse on duty, Reynolds said.

Rodriguez was taken to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, but was taken via AirLife to University Hospital after staff at CHRISTUS evaluated him, the sheriff said.

On May 18, Rodriguez's condition was determined to be terminal and Rodriguez's family's attorney secured a personal recognizance bond for Rodriguez to be released to spend time with his family, Reynolds said.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office notified the Texas Rangers of Rodriguez's deteriorating condition in the event that Rodriguez died in their custody.

On Tuesday, an investigator with the Texas Rangers notified the Sheriff's Office that Rodriguez had died, Reynolds said. The sheriff said the Rangers are investigating the circumstances of Rodriguez's death although Rodriguez died after he was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Reynolds said that there were no signs of trauma or assault and that they were unaware of any pre-existing conditions Rodriguez may have had. There were also no signs that Rodriguez committed suicide, according to the sheriff.

Rodriguez's cause and manner of death are pending a toxicology report, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Friday.

