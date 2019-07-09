Sheriff: Gunman in road rage shooting that sparked explosion arrested

HOUSTON - Authorities in Houston arrested an 18-year-old man who they believe shot into a truck during a road rage incident Thursday, igniting fireworks within the vehicle and severely burning a couple and their two young children.

Bayaron J. Rivera was arrested Sunday and is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault for a July 4 incident at a Houston QuikMart.

KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC 2, reported that the road rage incident started after the suspect claimed the victim cut him off while leaving a fireworks stand. Authorities told KPRC 2 that Rivera and the other driver exchanged words and that Rivera first followed the victim to a Walgreens, then to the QuikMart.

While at the QuikMart, the victim and Rivera got out of their respective vehicles and exchanged words, police told KPRC 2. The war of words escalated when Rivera pulled out a firearm, KPRC 2 reported. When the victim saw Rivera getting a firearm, he got into his car and tried to drive away. That's when Rivera fired at the car, police told KPRC 2.

Video of the exploding fireworks was shared with news outlets.

Authorities told KPRC 2 that the two children were taken via Life Flight to University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston with severe burns. The mother of the two kids has been released from the hospital while the father and children remain hospitalized, according to KPRC 2.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Rivera came forward after the incident and showed remorse for his actions, telling investigators he didn't know there were kids in the car.

Rivera is behind bars in lieu of $120,000 bail.

