Sheriff Javier Salazar announces he's seeking reelection

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced he is seeking reelection in 2020.

He sent out a letter to his supporters on his website.

In the letter, he mentioned the accomplishments of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since he took office and mentioned holding his own employees accountable following several deputy arrests.

“The campaign has not quite started yet however, my wife Sarah and I, along with our daughters Bella & Brook are starting to gear up for 2020,” Salazar stated in his letter.

So far, no one else has publicly announced a bid for sheriff.

