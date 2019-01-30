Sheriff Salazar fills command staff vacancy with BCSO veteran

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has filled a vacancy on its command staff, giving the nod to a 31-year veteran.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Javier Salazar introduced Deputy Chief Ricardo Esqueda as the new leader of training and community prepardness.

Esqueda, who ran the police academy at San Antonio College, retired as a BCSO sergeant in May 2016.

After retiring, Esqueda worked over a year for the state until signing on as an adjunct instructor at SAC.

Tuesday's introduction comes less than a month when Aristides "Harry" Jimenez tendered his resignation on Dec. 20 from his position on the Sheriff's Office command staff.

In an email, Jimenez said he intended to leave no later than Jan. 11 and step away from the 10-person BCSO command staff.

Salazar said Esqueda's new role with the Sheriff's Office will include implementing a program called EPIC, which stands for Ethical Policing is Courageous.

"Ethical policing goes beyond when you're wearing this badge. It's a 24/7 undertaking, so it should and will govern their off-duty behavior as well," Salazar said.

Salazar said the Sheriff's Office will still hold deputies accountable for their actions.

The bigger picture, however, is to educate and prevent unethical practices, and provide all deputies the necessary tools to succeed, Salazar said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.