Sheriff's Office shares tips to protect consumers on Cyber Monday

Billions of dollars in online sales are expected on Cyber Monday 2018. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided tips ahead of the sales holiday in an effort to curb cybercrimes.

The Sheriff's Office's White Collar Crimes Unit shared the following tips to avoid having your personal information stolen:

1. Use antivirus software

2. Monitor bank accounts to catch fraudulent activity early

3. Consider strengthening and updating passwords

4. Pay with prepaid cards/gift cards to avoid compromising bank accounts

5. Be careful of phishing scams; avoid clicking on unfamiliar links

