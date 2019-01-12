News

Shooters apologize to man before firing at him while he walked to work on SE Side

Police have not found shooters

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg while walking to work Friday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devon Street on the Southeast Side.

Police said the man, in his 20s, was walking to work when two men pulled up, got out of a car, apologized to the man and then shot him in the leg.

The man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The search for the shooters continues.

