Shooters apologize to man before firing at him while he walked to work on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg while walking to work Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devon Street on the Southeast Side.

Police said the man, in his 20s, was walking to work when two men pulled up, got out of a car, apologized to the man and then shot him in the leg.

The man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The search for the shooters continues.

