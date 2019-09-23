Shooting on near NE Side sends 2 to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the near Northeast Side.

San Antonio police received a report for shots fired after 3:30 pm. on Avenida Prima Street near Perrin Beitel Road.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, police said.

Paramedics took the pair to hospital. Police did not give an immediate update on their condition.

Police said the two were standing in a drainage ditch at the time of the shooting, but have not released any further details on a possible suspect or the investigation.

