Student wounded in Texas high school shooting, 16-year-old student in custody

ITALY, Texas - A 15-year-old female student was injured and a 16-year-old male student is in custody following a shooting Monday morning at a Texas high school, officials said.

Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said the female student was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas following the shooting in the small town of Italy, 45 miles south of Dallas.

Fitzgerald said he had no information on her condition.

The Sheriff's Office said students were from the school and an investigation is ongoing.

A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.