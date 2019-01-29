Short-term rental hosts prepare for upcoming regulation deadline

SAN ANTONIO - The city's regulations on short-term rentals have been in place since November, but some local hosts say they're just now getting word of what's expected of them.

That's why the city and companies such as Airbnb are holding sessions to explain the process before the Feb. 11 deadline.

Local hosts said they're impressed with the meetings and are happy to comply.

Donna and Jim Faucett rent out the "casita" in their backyard and love introducing guests to San Antonio.

"We have a list of things they can do in the city depending on their taste. It's a good way to make a little extra income," Jim Faucett said.

They're one of at least 2,000 short-term rental hosts in San Antonio, listing spaces on sites such as Airbnb, VRBO and Homeaway.

There are two requirements for all hosts that were set in November. First, they need to pay the Hotel Occupancy Tax, or HOT tax.

"I don't think anybody knew about the Hotel Occupancy Tax applying to them because it's not a hotel," said Donna Faucett.

Now, 750 hosts are paying that tax, up from 400 in November.

The second requirement is to register short-term rentals with the city's Department of Development Services. Two hundred fifty hosts have now done that.

All hosts need to fill out a permit application and send in with it a $100 application fee. Come Feb. 1, hosts will be able to do that and register to pay the HOT tax.

The Faucetts live in their home, so those are the only regulations they have to follow. However, some people don't live in their rentals.

"The city wants to make sure that only one in eight houses in a block face can be a full-time, dedicated short-term rental that's not occupied," said Collin Ronan, with Airbnb's public policy team.

San Antonio has been hailed a model city for its new regulations.

"I think now that we're being educated, they're offering so much assistance. We're getting so much information that it's getting easier," Donna Faucett said.

The city plans to be lenient with hosts as the deadline draws closer, but eventually, if there are what the city deems "bad actors," there will be a penalty fee.

There will be another informational event Tuesday at the Kunstler Brewery at 302 East Lachapelle.

There is also a breakdown of regulations on the city's Development Services website.

