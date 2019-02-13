AUSTIN, Texas - Brisket, fajitas, barbacoa, the list can go on and on. There are so many different types of tacos, and don't get us started on breakfast tacos.

We often hear cities battling about who has the best tacos, but why not just make it that all tacos are the best in Texas?

State Representative Gina Hinojosa from Austin proposed House Resolution 57 this week.

According to State Symbols USA, chili con carne was named the official State Dish of Texas in 1977. This new resolution won't replace chili but only create another state food designation.

There is actually a full list of different type of foods that have state recognition. For instance, the state fruit is grapefruit, the state pepper is jalapeño, the state snack is tortilla chips and salsa and state pie is pecan pie.

What are your thoughts? Should tacos be the official state food of Texas?

Click here to read the full resolution.

