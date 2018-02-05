Shred a picture of your ex and get free Hooters wings on Valentine's Day

SAN ANTONIO - Hooters wants you to "shred 'em and forget 'em" over a basket of wings this Valentine's Day.

People who bring in a photo of their ex lover to shred will get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

The deal, which is only valid on Valentine's Day, is the perfect anti-Valentine's Day celebration.

Those who want to shred their ex from the comfort of their own home can do so on the Hooters website and will still get a Hooters coupon after the experience.

The page asks how long the relationship was, how the break up occurred and how long it's been since the breakup, then gives you the chance to digitally burn, shred, bury or dart the photo.

At the end of the quiz, you can enter your email for the Valentine's Day coupon.

