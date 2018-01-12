Oldest daughter raising siblings after mother killed in murder-suicide, asking for community help

SAN ANTONIO - The children left behind after their mother was killed are sticking together and finding strength in tragedy.

Marissa Liserio, 20, clings to words her mother sent her in motivational text messages. Perhaps more helpful, now, than ever before.

"I love you my child, and when you hurt, I hurt. I will always try to take the pain away, but you must endure life’s trials, not because I want you to, because it teaches you to be strong." Liserio said. "How perfect that she sent this to me and now me and my family are going through this."

In December, Linda Vela, 46, was killed by her ex-boyfriend in what police said was a murder-suicide. During the crime two of Liserio's younger siblings were in the house.

"There was never a moment where it was going to be her before us, or she was going to get something before we get something," Liserio said.

Liserio said her mother was also known for helping people she didn't even know.

"The hailstorms that were going on, she was picking up a mom and a son off the side of the road," she said.

Vela's caring spirit seems to have been passed on to her daughter. Liserio is now raising her young siblings ages, 10, 12 and 14 the way her mother would.

"Every night we do our prayers to mom,” she said. "That’s something that we're going to keep on doing."

The new family matriarch said they are staying strong by staying busy.

"Baseball practices. Seeing my youngest sibling out there running and doing his speed and agility, and today one of my brothers has a basketball game, so, that’s how were getting along," she said.

While the family remains strong, they are also in need of help. On Saturday, there will be a hamburger plate sale and a raffle to help raise money for them. The details are below.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Location: DieHard Auto Center, 8551 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, 78240.

Plates will include a burger, chips, and soda.

The family is asking for donations of:

- Hamburger patties

- Buns

- Packets of Chips

- Condiments (ketchup, mustard)

- Trimmings (lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, jalapeños)

- Foil squares

- Sodas

- Plastic bags

Donations will be accepted until Saturday at DieHard Auto Center from 5 - 7 p.m. People can contact Alexis Nunez at 210-548-9969.

