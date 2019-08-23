SILVER ALERT: Brownsville police searching for 76-year-old man with cognitive impairment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Brownsville police are searching for a 76-year-old man with a cognitive impairment last seen Wednesday.

Police are looking for Jesus Gonzalez Alvarez, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair, is balding and has hazel eyes.

The man was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 700 E. St. Charles St. in Brownsville.

Police believe the man's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.