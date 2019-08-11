Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man

EDINBURG, Texas - Officials are searching for a 69-year-old man who has a cognitive impairment who was last seen in Edinburg on Saturday morning.

Authorities are searching for Hugo Hernandez, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

According to a Silver Alert bulletin, Hernandez was last seen around 10 a.m. walking in Edinburg. He has brown eyes and is balding, the bulletin states. He was last seen in a gray jacket, green shirt and gray pants. He has a scar on his right bicep.

The bulletin states Hernandez's disappearance "poses a credible threat to (his) own health and safety."

Those with any information regarding Hernandez's whereabouts are asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-328-9260.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.