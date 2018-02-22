Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man from Temple

SAN ANTONIO - A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a man who has cognitive impairment, officials said.

Albert Earl Garbe, 81, is 5 foot 7 and weighs 200 pounds and has graying black hair with green eyes, the Silver Alert activation notice from the Temple Police Department said.

Garbe was last seen Wednesday wearing a maroon baseball cap, sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes in the 2200 block of North 9th Street in Temple. He was driving a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Texas Edition with the Texas license plate JJV-4851.

The alert is in place for the following counties or regions: Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Corpus Christi and San Angelo.

Garbe's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety, law enforcement officials said.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500

