Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 83-year-old San Antonio man.

Ken Kuwamura was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Texas license plate FTT2666.

Kuwamura is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and he poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, police said.

Kuwamura is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes and wears a full set of dentures.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket and a gray sweatshirt that has "Jones Construction" printed on it.

If you see Kuwamura, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

