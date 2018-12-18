Silver Alert for Conroe couple discontinued

Wendell Few, at left, and Nora Few

CONROE, Texas - UPDATE: The Silver Alert was discontinued at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities in Texas are looking for a missing couple from Conroe, police said Monday night.

A missing senior alert was issued by the Texas Silver Alert Network in connection with the disappearances of Wendell Few and Nora Few.

Wendell Few, 99, has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, the Conroe Police Department said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Nora Few has a cognitive impairment as well, officials said. The 81-year-old is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to investigators.

At least one of them -- although authorities didn't specify whether this was Nora Few or Wendell Few -- was spotted at 8 p.m. Sunday in Conroe, driving a white or beige 2004 Buick Rendevous with Texas license plates of CM6C750.

Law enforcement officials said the disappearance "poses a credible threat to (their) own health and safety."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 936-522-3200.

