Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a missing 70-year-old man who they said poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Larry Alan Nelson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy colored, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Nelson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in San Antonio driving a silver four-door 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with license plate JSX3544.

Officials said Nelson is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Nelson is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

