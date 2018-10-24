Silver alert issued for missing 92-year-old woman

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 92-year-old Virginia Linley, who was last seen on Tuesday at noon.

Linley was last seen in the 100 block of Claywell Avenue in Alamo Heights.

Authorities said Linley is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing slacks and a blouse. She may be carrying a black and white polka dotted purse.

Linley is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is on medication.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call 210-822-3321.

