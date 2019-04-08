Silver Alert discontinued for 93-year-old San Marcos man

SAN MARCOS, Texas - UPDATE: Authorities discontinued a Silver Alert for a 93-year-old San Marcos man.

PREVIOUSLY:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 93-year-old man diagnosed with a “cognitive impairment.”

Laurance Ray was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos, according to the address listed in the Silver Alert. He is reportedly driving a gold, 2007 Pontiac G6 with Texas license plate FTR5875.

Law enforcement officials believe Ray’s disappearance could threaten his own health and safety.

Ray is white, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He wears bifocals and has a thin build.

Anyone with information on Ray’s whereabouts can contact the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108.

