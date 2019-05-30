Silver Alert issued for missing man in Alamo

ALAMO, Texas - A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 75-year-old man with a cognitive impairment, officials said.

Juan Monroy was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday walking in Alamo.

The Texas Silver Alert was activated by the Alamo Police Department for the NWS Brownsville region.

Monroy is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He might be wearing a blue baseball cap, a red striped shirt and brown pants.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Monroy's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alamo police at 956-787-1454.

