Missing 65-year-old found after meat market clerk recognized him from broadcast

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: San Antonio police said missing 65-year-old David Oates was found by a meat market clerk after the clerk recognized him from a news outlet alert. The clerk drove the man home, and he was reunited with family members.

(Previously)

San Antonio police are searching for a 65-year-old man who was last seen on the East Side on Wednesday.

David Oates was last seen in the 2000 block of Kaiser Drive.

Police say he has a diagnosed medical condition that requires doctor supervision.

Oates is right-handed with straight ear top-length hair, weighs 260 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Oates is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

