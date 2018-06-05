Single mom goes into labor during final exam at Harvard, finishes anyway

SAN ANTONIO - Briana Williams, J.D., is a single mom with an incredible story.

Williams, 24, went into labor during one of her final exam periods at Harvard Law School, but she didn’t let that stop her from finishing her exam anyway.

"I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn’t interfere with my Family Law grade,” she wrote as part of an Instagram post.

Williams gave birth to her daughter, Evelyn, after finishing her exam, as she says, “with tears in my eyes.”

So how did Williams finish her last year of law school as a single mom with a newborn?

She took her daughter to class when she needed to after struggling with reliable childcare, according to her Instagram post.

Williams said she just bit the bullet and finished school because of her daughter.

Williams received her Juris Doctor from Harvard and proudly carried Evelyn across the stage with her.

