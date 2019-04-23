News

Sinkhole shuts down main lanes of WB Highway 90

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Department of Transportation crews have shut down the main lanes of westbound Highway 90 at Hunt Lane due to a sinkhole that may have been caused by a water main break.

TxDOT tweeted pictures of a deep hole in the road.

In addition to the closure on Highway 90, crews are also shutting down the ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90 west. 

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

