Sinkhole shuts down main lanes of WB Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Department of Transportation crews have shut down the main lanes of westbound Highway 90 at Hunt Lane due to a sinkhole that may have been caused by a water main break.

TxDOT tweeted pictures of a deep hole in the road.

In addition to the closure on Highway 90, crews are also shutting down the ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90 west.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

CLOSURE UPDATE: Besides the US 90 westbound mainlane closure, a water main break is having us shut down the I-410 southbound to US 90 westbound direct connector. Traffic on 410 is being diverted to the frontage road and taken to cloverleaf ramps to access US 90 westbound. pic.twitter.com/0Ae1Xseo0W — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 23, 2019

