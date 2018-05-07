Sip, savor, save animals: SA Zoo hosts Zoo La-La fundraiser Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Zoo is hosting Zoo La-La Thursday, a food-based fundraiser for adults that benefits the zoo.

Zoo La-La includes booths from 50 of San Antonio’s premier restaurants with samples from each.

Among the restaurants this year are Bite, Salata and Sangria on the Burg.

Entertainment will be provided by Matt Caldwell, Johnny P and the Wise Guys, Metal Shop and several local DJs.

The San Antonio Swing Society will also be in attendance.

Discounted tickets are available on the San Antonio Zoo’s website here.

