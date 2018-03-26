Sister Jean bobblehead sales set record, thousands sold days after unveiling

CHICAGO - Loyola University Chicago’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt has become a national sensation, and now, a record holder with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

In the first two days following the announcement of the custom Sister Jean bobblehead, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said it has sold more than 3,500 bobbleheads to people in every U.S. state.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Lucas Williamson, of the Loyola Ramblers, celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt after a win against Nevada in the NCAA basketball tournament on March 22, 2018, at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Representatives of theHall said sales quickly smashed previous record sales for a single bobblehead, which was around 3,000 for the Clemson National Championship bobblehead.

Sister Jean is the 98-year-old team chaplain for the Loyola Ramblers and has become a beloved representative of the team.

The bobbleheads feature Sister Jean in her signature Loyola jacket and scarf. They're available for preorder online for $25, plus an $8 shipping fee.

A portion of the bobblehead proceeds benefit the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

