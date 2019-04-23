Sister of Kirby shooting victim says brother still suffering, hoping for more arrests in case

KIRBY, Texas - The sister of a man shot in the stomach in February said investigators aren't doing enough to arrest the second suspect in the case.

Estela Galan said her brother, 22-year-old Juan Miranda, was an innocent bystander during what police say was a drug-related shooting.

The shooting that left three people suffering with gunshot wounds happened at a Kirby mobile home park.

“He was over there playing video games, just a regular night. I mean, they were drinking,” Galan said.

Kirby police said the two shooting suspects barged into the home in the Springfield Meadows Mobile Home Park looking to steal drugs.

“The guys just came in and opened fire. There were little kids there,” Galan said. “(My brother) got shot in his stomach and his stomach ruptured, and then he got shot in his thighs. We don't know if it’s the same bullet, but in both of his thighs, he got shot.”

Miranda's infant son was among several children present, though none of them were injured.

Miranda himself didn't want to talk, but his sister said him being at the wrong place at the wrong time has left him with a huge scar and the need to undergo physical therapy several times a week.

“He can't even sit for too long without him getting irritated -- his back or even his legs. He has to walk with a cane,” Galan said.

So far, Kirby police have arrested 21-year-old Tomasz Wyatt and charged him with aggravated robbery. Galan said she wants investigators to arrest the second suspect. She says it won't change what happened, but it can help the family heal mentally.

“If they were really trying, they would find out who else did it,” Galan said.

Wyatt is still in the Bexar County jail with a bail set at $125,000.

The detective working the case said officers have at least two other persons of interest and are hoping to make arrests soon.

