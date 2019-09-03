Sisters, 7, 5, drown in apartment complex pool

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old sister died after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a North Texas apartment complex, police said.

Haltom City police on Saturday night responded to reports of a possible drowning.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said Ivana Mbouna died later Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital. Her little sister, Gervina Mbouna, died Sunday. The medical examiner listed the deaths as accidental drownings.

KXAS-TV reported the mother, Mylene Siyo, said the children did not know how to swim and were supposed to be watched by a family friend in their home, two buildings away from the pool.

Police are investigating.

