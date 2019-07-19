Six endangered green sea turtles killed in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas - Six green sea turtles were found dead in a discarded cast net in Nueces County on Tuesday and Texas Game Wardens are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identity of the person, or people, responsible.

The turtles drowned and were illegally discarded in a cast net located off Highway 361 at Packery Channel, according to Texas Game Wardens.

If you have any information, please call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

