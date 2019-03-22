Six Flags Fiesta Texas hiring more than 100 lifeguards for its water park

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas is hiring more than 100 lifeguards for the park’s White Water Bay waterpark before it opens on April 27, a press release said Thursday.

The press release said that to be considered for one of the positions, applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to swim 200 yards and tread water for two minutes, among other physical requirements.

Applicants must also successfully complete lifeguard certification training, which will be provided. Positions are also available for slide attendants, as well as food service team members to staff the locations within the waterpark, the press release said.

The company said due to the high volume of participants, all interested candidates should apply online prior to arrival by clicking here and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Those interested will park in the employee parking lot in front of the Employment Center. For questions and more information, contact the Job Fair Hotline at (210) 697-5363.

